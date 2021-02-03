VSP: Passenger shoots man, woman in vehicle along I-85 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Wednesday morning that left one person fighting to survive.
Just after 1:15 a.m. troopers responded to Exit 65 along I-85 southbound, which leads to Squirrel Level Road.
State police say the preliminary investigation reveals a back seat passenger opened fire on two other vehicle occupants, hitting both of them. Both were rushed to the hospital. A man suffered life-threatening injuries, and a woman was hurt but is expected to survive.
The ramp from I-85 southbound to Squirrel Level Road remains closed as State Police continue to investigate.
A spokesperson for VSP did not say if a suspect was in custody, only saying the investigation is in its early stages.
