VSP: Passenger shoots man, woman in vehicle along I-85 in Petersburg
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 3, 2021 at 2:48 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 10:34 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Wednesday morning that left one person fighting to survive.

Just after 1:15 a.m. troopers responded to Exit 65 along I-85 southbound, which leads to Squirrel Level Road.

State police say the preliminary investigation reveals a back seat passenger opened fire on two other vehicle occupants, hitting both of them. Both were rushed to the hospital. A man suffered life-threatening injuries, and a woman was hurt but is expected to survive.

The ramp from I-85 southbound to Squirrel Level Road remains closed as State Police continue to investigate.

A spokesperson for VSP did not say if a suspect was in custody, only saying the investigation is in its early stages.

