Virginia Senate votes to abolish death penalty, bill awaits full House floor vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is close to making history, becoming the first state in the south to abolish the death penalty.
The Virginia Senate voted 21-17 Wednesday, February 3, to abolish the death penalty in the commonwealth. The House of Delegates has yet to vote on the issue.
One bill introduced by Delegate Mike Mullin (D-93rd) passed through committee with bipartisan support on Wednesday. It now heads to a full floor vote in the House of Delegates.
Mullin called the death penalty cruel and unusual punishment because it is irreversible: “Virginia has executed more people in her history than any other state in the country, and I will say it right here and right now, the death penalty is inherently racist,” the delegate said.
If it passes in the House, then it will head to Governor Ralph Northam’s desk Friday. The Democratic governor has expressed support and is likely to sign it into law.
