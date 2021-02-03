Virginia Rep. Bob Good visits southern border, criticizes President Biden’s policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia 5th District Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, released a statement on Tuesday explaining his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Good, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November, went to southern Arizona with Rep. Andy Biggs and other members of Congress. He said they need to finish former President Trump’s wall and that President Biden’s immigration policies are “extremely dangerous for the future of our nation.”
Late last week, Good posted a video on Twitter discussing the trip. However, his office did not respond to an interview request by NBC29 to discuss the trip or his policy stances.
