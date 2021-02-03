VDH: COVID-19 variant identified in northwest Virginia

VDH says DCLS began sequencing positive COVID-19 samples in March 2020, becoming one of the first public health labs in the nation to use this technology to examine the genetic makeup of the virus and track how it is changing and being transmitted in the commonwealth. To date, DCLS has sequenced more than 10% of positive samples received by the state lab, and is working with other labs in Virginia to solicit additional positive samples to sequence so public health officials can get a representation of variants circulating throughout Virginia.