VDH: COVID-19 variant identified in northwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says a case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in a sample from a person who lives in the northwest area of the commonwealth.
VDH announced Wednesday, February 3, that the unnamed adult had recently returned after international travel. The Department of General Services Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) confirmed the case using next-generation sequencing that provides a genetic blueprint of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The B.1.1.7 variant first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020 and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. A preliminary report indicates that this variant causes more severe illness than other variants, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding.
Virginia has now identified a total of four cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, three of which come from the northern region. VDH adds that it is likely additional cases will continue to be identified in the commonwealth.
The department says it is important that all Virginians comply with mitigation measures: wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet from others, washing hands often, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 when it is your turn, and staying home if you are infected with COVID-19 or if you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.
VDH says DCLS began sequencing positive COVID-19 samples in March 2020, becoming one of the first public health labs in the nation to use this technology to examine the genetic makeup of the virus and track how it is changing and being transmitted in the commonwealth. To date, DCLS has sequenced more than 10% of positive samples received by the state lab, and is working with other labs in Virginia to solicit additional positive samples to sequence so public health officials can get a representation of variants circulating throughout Virginia.
For more information about COVID-19 variants, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing website and the CDC New COVID-19 Variants website. For more information on DCLS and its use of next-generation sequencing, visit dgs.virginia.gov/dcls.
