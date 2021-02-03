Tom Tom kicks off City Art Bus competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Calling all designers and artists! The Tom Tom Foundation has a challenge for you. It is now accepting submissions for its City Art Bus public design competition.
In years past, hundreds of artists from around the world have submitted designs for “mobile murals” that eventually end up plastered on Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) and JAUNT buses.
Two designs will be selected to be wrapped on buses operating throughout Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
“The fact that it’s on the bus going around the city, it’s really giving all of the artists an opportunity to share their art with the community,” Tom Tom Marketing Manager Chelsea Woodfolk said. “It’s a really cool way to bring everyone together to celebrate that and to celebrate all of the talent and to make the city our canvas.”
Tom Tom will be accepting initial submissions until the end of the month. Each winner will receive a $500 commission to create the art.
