Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As an area of low pressure slowly moves away, high pressure is building in from the west. Sunshine and seasonal conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. Frigid conditions are on tap for tonight, as some communities will cool into the upper teens. Thursday looks great with sunshine and above normal conditions. Meanwhile, a developing system across the Rockies is heading east. While this will be a mostly rain event, it could start with a little sleet or freezing rain before the change over to rain showers Friday. We are also tracking another system that could bring rain and snow Sunday. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 40s
Tonight:”Cuddle Alert”, clear & frigid, Low: low 20s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 30s,...Low: low 20s
