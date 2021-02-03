Sunny and seasonal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As an area of low pressure slowly moves away, high pressure is building in from the west. Sunshine and seasonal conditions can be expected for the rest of the day. Frigid conditions are on tap for tonight, as some communities will cool into the upper teens. Thursday looks great with sunshine and above normal conditions. Meanwhile, a developing system across the Rockies is heading east. While this will be a mostly rain event, it could start with a little sleet or freezing rain before the change over to rain showers Friday. We are also tracking another system that could bring rain and snow Sunday. Stay tuned and have a great and safe day !