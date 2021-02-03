More Harrisonburg students to return to in-person learning March 22

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg City School Board continued discussing its in-person return to school Tuesday, February 2, giving parents an exact date on when they may see more students in the classroom.
Beginning March 22, all HCPS schools will welcome back prekindergarten through second grade, as well as sixth grade students. Some students in other grade levels may have the opportunity to head back, too.
Beginning Feb. 8, the division will begin its 6 Week Return to Partial In-Person Plan. This time allows teachers and staff to gauge how many students will choose in-person or remain remote, and prepare things like transportation needs, staffing, classrooms and rewrite students’ Individualized Education Programs (IEPs).
HCPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said they would look for opportunities to bring additional students in-person.
While the plan is several weeks long, Richards said this plan plus the use of outdoor classrooms at schools will work toward the goal of a full reopening.
“We prefer to make a single, more significant transition with minimal disruption of learning as opposed to multiple potential transitions,” Richards said. “By taking the time required we are laying the foundation for a full reopening.”
For students coming back on March 22, mitigation strategies like masking and social distancing are still essential. Families will still have the option to choose a remote learning model.
Board members approved plans in December from school leaders to get more students back in the building. At that meeting, the school board decided HCPS will continue with existing students and add students identified as “priority students.” That includes students who are failing multiple classes, seniors and freshmen not earning enough credits and those who received school-based mental health support.
More information from Tuesday night’s school board meeting can be viewed here.
