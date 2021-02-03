Congressman Ben Cline talks Trump impeachment, working with President Biden, and more

Cline said tackling the COVID-19 pandemic is of utmost importance. “COVID-19 is the biggest issue facing Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, and the Shenandoah Valley. Making sure that we address the vaccine problem that we have here in Virginia to get more vaccines in more arms, but as we get the vaccines back out there, we want to open back up. Open up our schools, open up our businesses, our economy needs to open up.”