Cold, Brisk Wind Continues. More Sunshine To Return Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still a brisk wind will continue tonight and into Wednesday, as we remain under the reaches of the Nor’easter off the New Jersey coast. Temperatures in the 20s overnight, so watch for icy spots. As this storm moves farther up the coast, we will see more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the more seasonable 40s. Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning lows, the coldest of the week with widespread 10s to around 20.
A cold front will approach the region by early Friday morning. It may start as a little snow or mix, otherwise just a cold rain. Rain amounts at this time near or just over a quarter inch. So currently, not expecting any flooding issues with regard the rain and melting snow.
This weekend will bring some more changes. Trending dry for Saturday and seasonably cool in the 40s. Watching the progress of a potential storm system on Super Bowl Sunday. Forecast models show different solutions. Some give us snow on Sunday and others keep it mainly to our west. Keep checking back for updates. Whether we get more snow or not, it will for sure turn sharply colder for the start of next week! An outbreak of Arctic air will arrive, making for the coldest air of the season so far. Highs Monday struggling to reach freezing, with lows in the single digits to lower teens early next week.
Tonight: Variable clouds. Brisk and cold. Watch of icy spots! Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A chilly breeze. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows 10s to lower 20s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid 30s.
Friday: AM rain showers. Could start as a little wintry mix for some locations. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Watching for potential winter weather. Snow and or mix possible. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 10s.
Monday: Variable clouds. Cold and windy. Highs in the 20s to low 30s. Lows low 10s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s.
