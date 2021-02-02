Cold, Brisk Wind Continues. More Sunshine To Return Wednesday

This weekend will bring some more changes. Trending dry for Saturday and seasonably cool in the 40s. Watching the progress of a potential storm system on Super Bowl Sunday. Forecast models show different solutions. Some give us snow on Sunday and others keep it mainly to our west. Keep checking back for updates. Whether we get more snow or not, it will for sure turn sharply colder for the start of next week! An outbreak of Arctic air will arrive, making for the coldest air of the season so far. Highs Monday struggling to reach freezing, with lows in the single digits to lower teens early next week.