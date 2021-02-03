Charlottesville City Council holds budget work session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is working to finalize the city’s recommended budget before it is released later this month.
The FY22 budget includes a $3.3 million increase, as well as a 2% average pay increase for the city’s school budget. The budget for the city is expected to decrease.
Major points not yet accounted for in the budget include a decision to not propose tax increases and economic reserve funding.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker said first equity and efficiency need to be taken into account.
“How are we looking at things through an equity lens and all of that stuff is important, but efficiency also... I don’t think we have a good understanding of how the city is spending the money and whether what we’re spending it on is doing the things that we’re hoping it’s doing,” she said during the work session.
Capital investment projects in things like transportation and affordable housing will see an increase in funding through FY26.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.