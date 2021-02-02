Tom Sox announce schedule for 2021 Valley Baseball League season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Tom Sox have announced their schedule the 2021 Valley Baseball League season.
The Sox will open the season at home for just the second time in franchise history, as Charlottesville takes on Covington in the season opener on June 5th.
The Tom Sox did not play any games last summer, as the VBL season was canceled, due to COVID-19.
Charlottesville won the league championship in 2019, which means they are still the reigning champs.
The schedule is a little different this season, with more games against South Division opponents, and scheduled doubleheaders, to reduce travel.
Charlottesville will host rival Waynesboro on July 4th, as well as in the regular season finale on July 23rd.
JUNE
Sat, June 5 - Covington (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Sun, June 6 - at Woodstock, Doubleheader (Central High School, 5 & 7:30 ET)
Mon, June 7 - at Staunton (John Moxie Stadium, 7:30 ET)
Thu, June 10 - Staunton (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Sat, June 12 - at Harrisonburg (Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park, 7:30 ET)
Sun, June 13 - Front Royal, Doubleheader (Barnett Field @ CHS, 5 & 7:30 ET)
Mon, June 14 - at Staunton (John Moxie Stadium, 7:30 ET)
Tue, June 15 - at Covington (Casey Field, 7 ET)
Wed, June 16 - Waynesboro (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Thu, June 17 - Staunton (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Fri, June 18 - at Harrisonburg (Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park, 7:30 ET)
Sat, June 19 - at Covington (Casey Field, 7 ET)
Sun, June 20 - Winchester, Doubleheader (Barnett Field @ CHS, 5 & 7:30 ET)
Mon, June 21 - Staunton (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Tue, June 22 - at Covington (Casey Field, 7 ET)
Thu, June 24 - Covington (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Fri, June 25 - Staunton (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Sun, June 27 - Strasburg, Doubleheader (Barnett Field @ CHS, 5 & 7:30 ET)
Tue, June 29 - at Harrisonburg (Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park, 7:30 ET)
Wed, June 30 - Harrisonburg (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
JULY
Thu, July 1 - at Waynesboro (Kate Collins Field, 7 ET)
Fri, July 2 - Waynesboro (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Sat, July 3 - at Purcellville, Doubleheader (Fireman’s Field, 5:30 & 8 ET)
Sun, July 4 - Waynesboro (Barnett Field @ CHS, Time TBD)
Mon, July 5 - at Harrisonburg (Eagle Field at Veterans Memorial Park, 7:30 ET)
Wed, July 7 - Harrisonburg (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Fri, July 9 - at Staunton (John Moxie Stadium, 7:30 ET)
Sat, July 10 - at New Market, Doubleheader (Rebels Park, 6 & 8:30 ET)
Sun, July 11 - Valley League All-Star Game (Details TBD)
Tue, July 13 - at Waynesboro (Kate Collins Field, 7 ET)
Wed, July 14 - Covington (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Thu, July 15 - at Staunton (John Moxie Stadium, 7:30 ET)
Fri, July 16 - Harrisonburg (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Sat, July 17 - at Covington (Casey Field, 7 ET)
Tue, July 20 - Harrisonburg (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
Wed, July 21 - at Waynesboro (Kate Collins Field, 7 ET)
Fri, July 23 - Waynesboro (Barnett Field @ CHS, 7 ET)
