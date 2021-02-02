Some Snow Showers Around Tonight. Gusty Winds Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some snow showers and or flurries across parts of the region tonight into midday Tuesday. If intense enough, a light coating, but less than half an inch. The higher ridge tops of the mountains will see more. A storng Nor’easter is off the Delaware coast and continues to bring heavy snow to the Northeast into New England. We are under its influence with clouds, some outer snow bands and into Tuesday gusty winds developing. Winds out of the northwest Tuesday with gusts over 20to 30 mph. Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.
The mid week will bring the return of some welcomed sunshine. Morning lows will remain quite cold with daytime highs edging back up. We will deal with the thaw and freeze cycle with our melting snow. A cold front will approach on Friday to bring rain showers. It is possible a little snow or mix before ending. A little break in the weather for Saturday, but an Arctic cold front will approach Sunday to bring some mixed wintry precipitation and snow showers. Something to watch. Sharply colder by Monday with highs struggling to reach freezing.
Tonight: Some snow showers and flurries. Some areas will get a dusting. More on the Mountains. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries, gusty winds. Highs mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 30 mph. Lows 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows upper 10s.
Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Friday: Rain showers. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows low to mid 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Drier at this time. Highs low to mid 40s. Low 30.
Sunday: Cloudy, wintry mix and or snow - watching. Highs upper 30s. Lows 10s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. Highs upper 20s to low 30s.
