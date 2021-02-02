Some Snow Showers Around Tonight. Gusty Winds Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some snow showers and or flurries across parts of the region tonight into midday Tuesday. If intense enough, a light coating, but less than half an inch. The higher ridge tops of the mountains will see more. A storng Nor’easter is off the Delaware coast and continues to bring heavy snow to the Northeast into New England. We are under its influence with clouds, some outer snow bands and into Tuesday gusty winds developing. Winds out of the northwest Tuesday with gusts over 20to 30 mph. Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.