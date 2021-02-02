Pro Re Nata building outdoor stage to bring live music back amid COVID-19

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - If you have been missing live music throughout the pandemic, one Crozet brewery is working hard to bring it back.
Pro Re Nata is building an outdoor stage with socially distanced seating and fire pits. The stage will also have space heaters to keep the musicians warm while performing.
Nearly 100 artists and bands have reached out after PRN posted pictures on Facebook. Music Manager Brian Combs says many are eager to book a gig.
“It just blew up, I mean immediately I was getting texts, I was getting emails, I was getting phone calls from bands,” he said. “We let the local bands know that this time has been tough for everybody, especially musicians.”
Rod Phillips is the RE/MAX Realtor sponsoring the stage. He is excited for live music to come back to Crozet.
“I really hope that we can encourage some bands to get out of their basements and garages and come out here and play,” Phillips said. “We’re trying to raise money for them.”
The stage will be ready to go in about two weeks.
