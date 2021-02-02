No. 14 UVA ready to ‘Keep Knocking’ after loss to rival Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team has fallen six-sports, to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday.
The Cavaliers saw their seven-game win streak come to an end on Saturday in Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech has moved up four sports, to No. 16, following the 65-to-51 win.
Hokies’ junior forward Keve Aluma has been named the ACC Player of the Week.
Aluma scored a career-high 29 points against UVA, and also grabbed 10-rebounds.
The honor is his second of the season.
Virginia Tech is 7-2 in the ACC, which is their best start to conference play in program history.
UVA had opened league play with seven-consecutive wins, before the loss against the Hokies on Saturday night.
In six of the seven games, the ‘Hoos won by at least nine points.
The run of success served as a confidence-boost, before the 14-point defeat against their in-state rivals, but head coach Tony Bennett says his team is far from a finished product.
“Human nature is an interesting thing,” says Bennett. “Yeah, we had won some games, and we were in a good spot, but we have work to do. If we had taken anything for granted, that would have been a huge mistake. I don’t believe we did, but we have to keep using the door knocker, and keep knocking, and finding ways, knowing the next game is going to be a challenge, and get ready for that.”
The Cavaliers will play at NC State on Wednesday at nine o’clock.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.