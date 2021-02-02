New service offers alternative to on-site airport parking at CHO

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -There is a new option for parking when traveling at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO).
On Air Parking provides parking near CHO while providing transportation to and from the airport from the parking area.
On Air Parking partners with facilities near the airport, typically hotels, to provide travelers with the cheaper alternative to on-site airport parking.
Rates for On Air Parking are as low as $7.50/day.
The facilities also have free shuttles running on a frequent schedule for getting to and back from the airport.
CEO Patrick Murray says they try to provide parking with no more than a 10-minute drive to the airport.
“In launching CHO, it was really important for us to launch that market because UVA is right there. Throughout the country with found that a lot of our customers and travelers happen to be students,” says Patrick Murray On Air Parking CEO
On Air parking serves 55 airports throughout the country, and started serving Charlottesville in late 2020.
You can find out more by visiting https://www.onairparking.com/
