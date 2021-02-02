Investigation underway after dead body found in wooded area in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a dead body was found in a wooded area.
Deputies located a body in a wooded area of Pamunkey Road and Finney Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, February 1.
According to the sheriff’s office, the case is being treated as a homicide.
The body has been turned over to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.
No further information will be released at this time.
