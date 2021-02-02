Investigation underway after dead body found in wooded area in Spotsylvania County

Investigation underway after dead body found in wooded area in Spotsylvania County
(Source: AP)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 2, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 12:31 PM

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a dead body was found in a wooded area.

Deputies located a body in a wooded area of Pamunkey Road and Finney Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, February 1.

According to the sheriff’s office, the case is being treated as a homicide.

The body has been turned over to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

No further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.