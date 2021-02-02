Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office begins annual food and fund drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office began collecting non-perishable food items for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank February 1.
This is the 3rd Annual Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive for the Commonwealth. The two-week event is to help raise food and funds for area food banks to help fight against food security in Virginia.
Donations can be dropped between February 1-15 at a collection bin outside Charlottesville City Hall on the Downtown Mall side entrance between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are in contact with a great number of people. We can get the word out a lot better than a lot of other folks. So I think it makes makes a lot of sense for us to participate in something like this,” Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue Todd Divers said.
You can also donate online at www.brafb.org/commissioners. Every dollar donated helps to provide enough food for four meals.
