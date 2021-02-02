CAAR releases 2020 Q4 report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS (CAAR) has released its 2020 quarter four report reflecting a spike in real estate.
“Fourth quarter was more of the same,” CAAR President Quinton Beckham said. “We entered into the pandemic last year thinking everything was gonna grind to a halt, and it did the opposite and just accelerated.”
Beckham says 2020′s quarter four didn’t play into traditional trends: “Although we normally see a slowdown as we move into winter and people settle in for the holidays, we did not see that,” he said. “What we saw was a continued increase with houses being sold very very quickly with both home prices and continuing to climb in days on market continuing to drop.”
Beckham says there’s been an increase in home sales around the region outside of the city and Albemarle County.
“We saw a huge uptick in home sales, a big jump in the median home price, and a continued move of purchasers outside of the core of Charlottesville and close in surrounding Albemarle County,” Beckham said.
CAAR believes that may be due to the emphasis the coronavirus pandemic has put on working from home.
“With internet and broadband being the new commute for a lot of people, their options for where they want to live are very open and so, this creates an impetus for people to seek out a different standard of living,” Beckham said.
He says it’s still a sellers market due to the lack of supply in the market: “If you have been really wanting to move and are waiting for the right opportunity, it started six months ago and is continuing right now,” Beckham said. “I think the selling market is going to continue to be strong.”
For buyers, Beckham says to be prepared for competition in the market.
“Don’t bring the knife to the gunfight,” Beckham said. “Walk in being prepared to have your best offer to be as flexible as possible and be very clear about what you’re wanting and how far you’re willing to go to get it.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.