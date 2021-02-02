BRHD: you can’t transfer your COVID-19 vaccine appointment to another person

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re lucky enough to make a coronavirus vaccination appointment, the Blue Ridge Health District advises folks to hold onto it for yourself.
While you may want to give your vaccine appointment to someone who also qualifies, BRHD says it does not have a process to transfer appointments from one person to another.
A spokesperson says the health department encourages folks to help others sign up to get on the list for a vaccine.
The first step to get vaccinated is to fill out BRHD’s survey on its website if you’re in Phase 1a or Phase 1b. Filling out the survey is not scheduling an appointment, but it gives the health department your information, letting it know that you qualify. After filling out the vaccine survey, BRHD will reach out to you when it’s your turn to schedule an appointment.
You can also sign up for the Blue Ridge Health Department’s newsletter to stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 vaccine information.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.