Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 27. (Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom | February 1, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 8:53 PM

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a woman reportedly missing since last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Christina Sue Ritchie was last seen in Verona on Wednesday, January 27, and was wearing dark pants, a white long-sleeve shirt and a dark-colored vest.

Ritchie is 5′6″, 140 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. The ASCO said she also has a skull tattoo on her neck.

Anybody with information about her is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Monday, February 1, 2021

