Albemarle County discusses broadband projects at Monday meeting

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - The world was already moving more online, and then the pandemic hit. Now, it’s essentially essential to have internet access and, in Albemarle County, they’re working on tracking who has it and how to get it to everyone.
“Right now we’re just trying to identify the areas where internet access is either not affordable or not available,” said Mike Culp, the county’s director of information technology.
At Monday night’s Albemarle Broadband Authority Meeting, a draft map was presented. It shows who has fiber-optic internet service. Board members say it’s a useful tool.
“We know that property that doesn’t have broadband access is worth less, so that should be reflected in assessments,” said ABBA member Waldo Jaquith. “But it’s hard to do if we don’t have the mapping data.”
The members said it’s also only the beginning of tracking service.
“I’d like to get a little more detail on this,” Culp said. “Who you can contact, maybe a link to the application itself.”
Then, the board received a presentation of Beam, Shentell’s fixed wireless service. The county already has seven cell sites, but Shentel Vice President Dan Meenan says they want to expand to Vancey Mills, Chiles Mountain, Afton Mountain, and Peters Mountain. But it will take time and resources.
“Two of the four of these search rings there are no existing towers that are suitable for the Beam service,” Meenan said. “So that would require a new tower build, which requires exponentially new capital.”
Meenan says there are just over 60 Shentel customers in the county, but he hopes there will be more since they just started marketing in December.
