Albemarle County biotech business expanding space, adding jobs

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - A pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Albemarle County is expanding, and will soon be hiring.
Afton Scientific is expanding its Avon Court facility by 8,000 square feet and adding 20 new jobs. It says these jobs will help the area’s economy, continue to help those who need medical treatments, and will help a wide variety of people.
“These are openings in a biotech field that can actually be filled with people with school diplomas, manufacturing backgrounds, possibly warehouse experience,” said Carrie Chiarella, who works in human resources at Afton Scientific.
Chiarella says they are not hiring for these jobs yet, but it will happen “over the course of the next couple of years.”
Afton Scientific says they start with a temp agency but the goal is “temp-to-hire, it’s not a temp-forever.” Chiarella says the reason for that is because the job “takes a certain amount of thoughtfulness and a certain amount of ability to be accurate and pay attention to details.”
Katherine Brandt, the company’s marketing and sales operations manager, says while they are not working on COVID vaccines, the company prides itself on other medical practices.
“It’s really great for our community to know that we have a hand in life-saving drugs, somewhere in our biotech community,” she said.
In a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Galloway said: “Albemarle County is proud to continue to be the home of Afton Scientific and to support its expansion in our community, particularly now, as its products and services are used by pharmaceutical companies and scientific researchers to develop treatments and vaccines. Afton Scientific provides high-quality career employment opportunities and supports our broader biotech ecosystem.”
Afton Scientific will post a job opening when it is available here.
