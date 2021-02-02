Albemarle County biotech business expanding space, adding jobs

In a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Galloway said: “Albemarle County is proud to continue to be the home of Afton Scientific and to support its expansion in our community, particularly now, as its products and services are used by pharmaceutical companies and scientific researchers to develop treatments and vaccines. Afton Scientific provides high-quality career employment opportunities and supports our broader biotech ecosystem.”