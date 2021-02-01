Waynesboro man charged with possession of child pornography

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities say a Waynesboro man wanted on child pornography charges has been arrested in Missouri.
The Waynesboro Police Department announced Monday, February 1, that 41-year-old Mark Henry Hopper is in the process of being extradited back to Virginia for legal proceedings.
WPD says it received a complaint last month from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a computer user in the city limits was uploading and downloading child pornography.
Investigators reportedly found several pieces of electronic equipment during a search of a Waynesridge Road home. Hopper is said to have fled the area after the search warrant’s execution.
Twenty-six warrants for child pornography possession and one distribution of child pornography were issued for Hopper’s arrest.
