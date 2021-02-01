Waynesboro man charged with possession of child pornography

Mark Henry Hopper. Photo provided by the Waynesboro Police Department (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | February 1, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 12:53 PM

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities say a Waynesboro man wanted on child pornography charges has been arrested in Missouri.

The Waynesboro Police Department announced Monday, February 1, that 41-year-old Mark Henry Hopper is in the process of being extradited back to Virginia for legal proceedings.

WPD says it received a complaint last month from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a computer user in the city limits was uploading and downloading child pornography.

Investigators reportedly found several pieces of electronic equipment during a search of a Waynesridge Road home. Hopper is said to have fled the area after the search warrant’s execution.

Twenty-six warrants for child pornography possession and one distribution of child pornography were issued for Hopper’s arrest.

