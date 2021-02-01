Virginia Festival of the Book announces 2021 all-virtual schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Festival of the Book is announcing its full schedule of events.
The 27th annual festival is set to run from March 13-26. All events are free to attend, and the majority will take place on Zoom and Facebook Live, with live captions.
Some of the authors scheduled to participate include Ayad Akhtar, Rumaan Alam, Kerri Arsenault, Cara Black, Anna Clark, Catherine Coleman Flowers, Angela Dominguez, Ross Gay, John Grisham, Vashti Harrison, Tiffany Jana, Sadeqa Johnson, Dub Leffler, Megha Majumdar, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Deesha Philyaw, Ian Rankin, and Jacqueline Woodson.
