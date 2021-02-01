VDOT updates state road conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Charlottesville, crews are working to plow roads following the January 31 snow storm.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that its Culpeper district reports that most primary highways, like Interstate 64 and Interstate 66, are mostly clear, though they remain wet and patches of snow and ice may remain. Crews are working to clear the full list of secondary roads, and will continue to do so until all are passable.
The department said in a press release that state police have responded to over 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles since midnight. As of 2 p.m. first responders have been called to 24 disabled vehicles and 24 accidents in the Culpeper division.
In the release VDOT says it’s important to stay off of the roads unless absolutely necessary.
“Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday afternoon and evening,” the release states. “Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.”
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.
• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
• Slow speed for conditions.
• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE -- 1/31/21
CULPEPER — Crews in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District made significant progress treating roads during the day Sunday. Some additional light snowfall or mixed winter precipitation is possible through Monday morning creating the potential for slick driving conditions.
Most primary highways — including Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties and Interstate 66 in Fauquier County — are wet with isolated patches of snow or ice on the road surface.
VDOT and contract crews are treating secondary roads and neighborhood streets, which remain in minor to moderate condition with snow and ice covering much of the road. Crews will continue working around the clock until all roads are passable.
Temperatures will hover near freezing overnight Sunday. Any moisture left on the road has the potential to refreeze. Motorists who must travel overnight Sunday or early Monday morning should:
- Clear all of the snow and ice off of their vehicle including the roof
- Drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance
- Stay alert for potentially icy surfaces especially on low-volume secondary roads and on bridges, overpasses and areas of higher elevation
- Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to know road conditions along their route and at their destination
