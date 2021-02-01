Structure fire leaves two people without a home in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An early afternoon structure fire at an Albemarle County home has left two people displaced.
Crews from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to the call just after 1:30 p.m. at the 100 block of Westminster Road. Crews got the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading. All people in the home were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.
Initial investigation by county fire marshals revealed that the fire was caused by the failure of a heating appliance.
Two residents have been displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $25,000 in damages.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY PRESS RELEASE -- 1/31/21
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On Sunday, January 31, 2021, at approximately 1:39 pm, units from Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville were dispatched to a fire in a house on the 100 block of Westminster Road.
First responding units arrived on location in seven minutes. Units extinguished the fire and were able to prevent it from spreading. Two adults have been displaced and are now staying with family.
Everyone was able to safely evacuate the home and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.
The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by the failure of a heating appliance. Estimated damage to the home is $25,000.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind our community to have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.