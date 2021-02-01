Spring semester begins at the University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at the University of Virginia returned to class Monday, February 1, to begin the spring semester.
Due to Sunday’s snowfall, the university suspended all in-person classes prior to 10 a.m. Monday. After that, classes resumed as normal.
One first year student says he’s ready for this semester after learning the best approach for him to get through all the changes: “Staying motivated, trying to find the time to do all of your work and not procrastinating too much,” Tommy Hodgkins said.
There is no spring break this year due to the later-than-normal start, but there are a few “break days” scattered throughout the semester.
Classes are set to end on May 6.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.