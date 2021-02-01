Rio Hill Shopping Center one step closer to receiving renovations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County shopping center is one step closer to receiving a face lift.
The Albemarle County Architecture Review Board met Monday, February 1, to discuss a proposed plan to redo most of the Rio Hill Shopping Center. The plan includes changes to the exterior of the buildings on the strip mall.
BRW Architect’s David Timmerman says the goal for the center is to be pedestrian friendly: “We also talked about the human scale of it and how what we’re looking for is a site that brings people, attracts people and makes people walk from one end of the site to the other,” he said.
The project would include renovations to the façade of all buildings except Kroger and the southeast corner of the center.
The Albemarle County Architecture Review Board approved the architectural plans.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.