People in Charlottesville take to Washington Park for sledding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was a party in the snow at Booker T. Washington Park as Charlottesville saw its first significant snowfall in more than a year. People of all ages were heading down the hill and mostly in agreement: it’s a great way to get out of the house.
“With the pandemic, and everybody being locked in indoors, having an opportunity to be outside is probably great for the mental health, not just the kids but also the parents,” Parent Rob Masri said.
Masri brought his family out to sled at the park. He says it brings some normalcy back to life after an unusual year.
“It’s just nice to have a day like this and nice to see people out and living life normally,” he said.
Kids said they enjoyed being able to sled for the first time this winter.
“It feels awesome, I love playing here,” Remy Keucker said. “It’s very family friendly and there’s also not as many people as I thought there would be.”
“Its [usually] very very crowded and there’s usually a lot more college kids around,” Mira Masri.
Speaking from prior experiences Rob Masri knows when the college kids arrive, all bets are off.
“When the college students wake up when they’re in town, and they crash the hill, then it’s all games off,” he said. “The kids might as well just just get out of the way so you bring helmets, you hope no one gets hurt.”
After a while, some University of Virginia students did make an appearance.
“This takes me back to when I was eight on the little backyard hill in northern Virginia,” UVA student Tristan White said.
