New community vehicle repair loan program now available in Charlottesville

“I asked the gentleman at Fitzgerald’s if we could do like a community program where we set up like, an account, and that anybody that needed work done to their car, like tires replaced, whatever, you could go there and do it,” Hudson explained. “We would use the donations we collected from everyone to set up this account, and you would just pay the money back, and then we would just keep paying it forward, so that whoever needed it could get it. It’s like a community loan.”