Icy Conditions Tonight. Winter Weather Advisory until 10 AM Monday

The storm that brought us snow Sunday, is weakening as it moves overhead. A new storm is taking shape off the North Carolina and Virginia coast. This will become a Nor’easter and bring more snow to the Northeast on Monday. Here across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, some lingering light wintry mix and or snow showers on Monday and Monday night. A light glaze of ice and and additional snow accumulation, generally less than 1 inch. Temperatures in the low and mid 30s, along with winds picking up during the day.