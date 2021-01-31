Icy Conditions Tonight. Winter Weather Advisory until 10 AM Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The last day of January, brought us our first big snow of the Winter so far. Most snow amounts Sunday 4 - 6 inches across the region. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of our area until 10 AM Monday. Icy conditions tonight, along with intermittent light freezing drizzle, some light sleet or snow will remain across the region, with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.
The storm that brought us snow Sunday, is weakening as it moves overhead. A new storm is taking shape off the North Carolina and Virginia coast. This will become a Nor’easter and bring more snow to the Northeast on Monday. Here across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, some lingering light wintry mix and or snow showers on Monday and Monday night. A light glaze of ice and and additional snow accumulation, generally less than 1 inch. Temperatures in the low and mid 30s, along with winds picking up during the day.
We will deal with the freeze and refreeze into the new week. Our weather conditions will start to improve Tuesday and through the mid-week, with temperatures climbing back up. By Friday, the next cold front will approach the Mid-Atlantic to bring us some rain. More showers may carry into the start to next weekend.
Tonight: Cloudy, light wintry mix of some freezing drizzle or wintry mix. Areas of fog. Icy conditions. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Monday: Cloudy, some lingering wintry mix showers and or snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday, Groundhog Day: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. High upper 30s to near 40. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Sunshine with highs in the lower 40s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Rain showers. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers still possible. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows around 30.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 30s to low 40s.
