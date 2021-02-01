Greenwood cell tower site continues journey to approval

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Verizon has plans to build a cell tower in Greenwood. While the company has support from the the land owners, opponents are continuing to make some noise.
“Our point for the last three years has been let’s look at some alternative sites,” Septenary Winery owner Todd Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman says he isn’t opposed to the cell tower completely, he just hopes it can be moved from the current proposed site.
“When I say alternative sites, I’m not talking about something a mile down the road. I mean still adjacent to our property. That just make a little more sense,” Zimmerman said. “Something that can’t be seen from the historic properties in the area.”
Verizon is planning on leasing land from the Scruby family for a cell tower that would be close to Interstate 64, as well as provide higher quality internet to the surrounding area. Tim Scruby’s brother owns the land and is in support of the tower being constructed on his property.
“We see it as a good thing,” Scruby said. “We understand that there’s a lot of opposition in the community, from some of our neighbors and we understand that. Yes, you will be able to see it sometimes and we’re sensitive to that, but we still feel like it’s a better in this location for the community.”
The Albemarle County Architecture Review Board met Monday, February 1, to discuss the impacts and visibility the tower would have from I-64 and ultimately signed off that the tower wouldn’t be very visible from the interstate.
“To me, this is entirely appropriate,” ARB member Frank Hancock said. “I really don’t have any issues with it.”
The ARB did mention they want the visibility from historical sites to be looked at, but that the board does not have the grounds to do so.
For the Scruby’s they see this tower as a potential lifeline: “I just would hope that folks in the vicinity and folks that are interested would consider the other side,” Alice Scruby said. “This is an avenue for this farm to possibly stay in existence as a farm.”
The first of two public hearings for the proposed site is set for March 2.
