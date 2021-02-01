Greene Co. antique mall may be torn down to make way for VDOT improvements

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Country Store Antique Mall, located on the corner of Route 29 and Route 33 in Ruckersville in Greene County, may have to be torn down to make way for improvements to the intersection.
According to a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Transportation, the store’s parcel is one of eight that will be impacted by a road project, and one of two properties approved for redevelopment by Greene County.
According to the plans provided on the VDOT website, Rt. 33 will be widened on the east side to provide two left turn lanes for traffic turning onto southbound Rt. 29.
An additional through lane will also be provided for westbound traffic crossing Route 29.
Bicycle lanes and concrete sidewalk will also be included.
Construction of the project is anticipated to begin in late 2022 and take about two years.
The Country Store Antique Mall is currently home to 17 antique dealers. Plans are in the works to try to create a new location just a bit farther east of the current antique mall location.
