Gordonsville opens recycling center

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Town of Gordonsville opened its first community recycling center Monday, February 1.
The center, which contains five large recycling receptacles for anyone to use at any time, is behind the Gordonsville Plaza Shopping Center. Commonplace items like cardboard, glass and aluminum can be recycled there, and items do not have to be separated.
All containers must be rinsed before they are recycled and lids must be removed.
Town Manager Deborah Kendall says Gordonsville has wanted a recycling center for a long time.
“The more we’re able to recycle in Gordonsville and as a whole in Orange County, that reduces the amount of material that goes into our landfill. That’s really important, as well. Hopefully everybody will enjoy the opportunity to have a place to go to recycle,” Kendall said.
The center will be surveilled by the town 24/7.
Non-recyclables are not permitted. For more information, contact Town Hall at 540-832-2233.
