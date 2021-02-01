Emergency financial assistance offered to Albemarle Co. residents

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is offering emergency financial assistance to residents experiencing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county announced Monday, February 1, that folks dealing with lost wages or earning ability as a result of reduced hours or loss of employment due to the ongoing pandemic can apply for funds for:
- Rent/mortgage assistance
- Utility payments
- Groceries
- Prescriptions
- Childcare
Residents must demonstrate a valid county address and the request for funds can be for rent, mortgage, utilities or any expenses due to loss of income. Residents are eligible for a one-time payment for up to $1,500 per month, with a maximum of $6,000 per calendar year.
If you’ve received funds through this program, you may still be eligible to receive emergency assistance.
To learn more and request assistance, call The Emergency Fund hotline voicemail box:
- For English – dial 434-326-0950, Monday-Friday, 9 am - 6 pm
- Para Español - marque 434-373-0930, 9 am a 5:30 pm, de lunes a viernes
Calls to the hotline voicemail box will be returned within 48 hours.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.