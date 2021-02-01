Delayed a year, Albemarle County’s draft housing plan opens for public comment

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After a year’s delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Albemarle County’s new housing policy is asking for public feedback.
The final draft of the plan has a dozen objectives, from scaling up supply to meet future need, to working to end homelessness, as well as providing more affordable housing in the county.
With an additional 30,000 residents expected by 2040, demand for housing will be even higher. The county is looking into incentivizing developers to construct more affordable units, as well as reducing regulatory barriers to constructing denser housing.
Planners say that the pandemic has not affected the final plan too much, but it has made the need that exists in the community more obvious.
“It really covers housing for everyone, no matter what your income,” Housing Principal Planner Stacy Pethia said. “Ensuring that we have enough housing in the county, as well as making sure that is accessible to everyone, no matter their income, or their race or their age.”
Public comment will be open until February 15. A public hearing on the plan is scheduled for March 17. To provide input, click here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.