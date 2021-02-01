ACPS reports increase in mental health issues due to pandemic restrictions

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools says reports of students with mental health issues are increasing, and that spike is a driving factor behind their reopening decisions.
School Board Chair Graham Paige says the county has heard from both parents and teachers that more students are having a tough time with distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Paige says students with existing problems are struggling with the added stress. However, students with no previously reported issues are struggling, as well.
“Students have really missed that contact with their friends,” Paige explained. “That’s really an important issue to a whole lot of our students. Not being able to have direct contact, those social contacts that they would have had during a typical school year, that’s something that they are really missing.”
Paige says Albemarle County will likely be looking to expand counseling services over the summer and in the next school year to address any long-term issues caused by the pandemic. The county is scheduled to return to Phase 3, with hybrid learning for all pre-kindergarten through 3rd grade students, on February 2.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.