ACPD arrests juvenile in connection with a string of larcenies

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it has arrested a juvenile in connection with a series of break-ins and vehicle thefts that occurred near the 100 block of Ivy Road.
According to ACPD, these incidents happened between November 2020 and January 2021.
The department did not offer any additional information in its news release Monday, February 1.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the Albemarle County Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Leitch at 434-296-5807, or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
