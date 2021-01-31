Winter Storm Alert Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A winter storm continues to move over the region on this Sunday. Bringing bands of heavy snow and slick conditions. The snow will continue through Sunday morning and into the early afternoon. Snow will lighten up and begin to exit later on today. Some sleet, drizzle, freezing rain may mix in at times this evening and tonight. A storm total of 4 to 6 inches of snow is likely. Locally higher amounts.