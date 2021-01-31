Winter Storm Alert Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A winter storm continues to move over the region on this Sunday. Bringing bands of heavy snow and slick conditions. The snow will continue through Sunday morning and into the early afternoon. Snow will lighten up and begin to exit later on today. Some sleet, drizzle, freezing rain may mix in at times this evening and tonight. A storm total of 4 to 6 inches of snow is likely. Locally higher amounts.
Steady temperatures near freezing today and tonight. The temperature may rise a couple degrees tonight and into Monday.
Watching the progress of a new storm system that will form along the East Coast and move to the Northeast on Monday. Lingering snow, sleet and rain showers will be around during the day on Monday and Monday night. An additional light accumulation can’t be ruled out.
Our weather will improve on Tuesday.
Melting by day and refreezing at night through mid week.
The next cold front arrives by Friday with some rain.
Sunday: Snow, heavy at times through early afternoon. Ending as some sleet, drizzle and freezing rain. Temperatures in the lower 30s.
Sunday night: A light wintry mix of some drizzle, freezing rain and sleet possible. Temperatures in the lower 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with lingering snow, sleet and rain showers through the evening. Highs in the 30s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday, Groundhog Day: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. High near 40. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Sunshine with highs in the lower 40s. Lows upper 10s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Friday: Rain showers. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower risk, mainly south. Highs upper 40s.
