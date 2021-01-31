8 Virginia falls to #20 Virginia Tech on the road

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech handed UVA its first loss since December in a 65-51 powerhouse victory in one of the most highly anticipated match-ups of the season.
No. 20 Virginia Tech looked to clinch their first win in three years over No. 8 Virginia. The ‘Hoos hoped to extend their seven-game winning streak in Cassell Coliseum. Come the second half, the Hokies quickly proved they had no problem taking on a challenge of that caliber.
It was a hot start for Virginia. Jay Huff, Sam Hauser, Kihei Clark, and Trey Murphy III all cashed in the three pointers early, making it tough for the Hokies to keep up.
Virginia Tech was down by eight at the half, struggling to find the groove. The Hokies eventually found the rhythm a few minutes into the second half, going on a 19-0 scoring run of absolute domination to take the lead.
“It was too easy for them,” UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett said. “We just weren’t right and boy, let that be a lesson because you can’t...you can’t survive like that.”
The Hokies went on to make quite the statement in Blacksburg, pulling away with their best season start in the program history, improving to 13-3.
It took UVA more than seven minutes to answer with a bucket. In the eight and a half minutes of the game, the Cavaliers only came up with four points.
“We just didn’t show up tonight in the way that we needed to.” Virginia basketball star Jay Huff said.
Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma finished the night with a career high 29 points. Coach Bennett had plenty to answer for following the loss.
“They played hard...I give Coach Young credit because their team is scrappy and physical and they’ve improved you can see that,” Bennett said. “You could feel it, how badly they wanted it...it went to the game who was hungrier and grittier and they certainly did that.”
UVA will now look ahead to another ACC road game and try to get back on track. The ‘Hoos take on NC State in Raleigh on Wednesday night.
