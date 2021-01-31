Staunton woman killed in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Staunton woman is dead after a car crash in Augusta County in the early morning hours of January 29.
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASE -- 1/31/2021
Virginia State Police Trooper R.W. Stauss is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Jan. 29 at 1:15 a.m. on Interstate 64 at the 91 mile marker.
A 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median and struck the embankment and overturned.
The driver, Darlene C. Lane, 59, of Staunton, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
