One killed and three injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One person is dead and three injured after a two-vehicle crash in Orange County on January 30.
According to Virginia State Police investigators, a Ford Taurus travelling north on Zachary Taylor Highway crossed the centerline and struck a Ford Fusion travelling southbound, killing an adult male passenger in the Fusion. The driver of the Taurus, the driver of the Fusion, and an adult female passenger, were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASE -- 1/31/21
Virginia State Police Trooper C.W. Campbell is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Jan. 30, 2021 in Orange County. The crash occurred at 7:55 p.m. on Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) less than a mile south of Twin Mountains Road near the Orange County and Culpeper County line.
A Ford Taurus was traveling north on Route 522 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a southbound Ford Fusion.
The driver of the Taurus was transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
The 16-year-old male driver of the Fusion and an adult female passenger were both transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. An adult male passenger died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
