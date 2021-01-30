VDH starts positive COVID-19 test text message notifications

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the amount of positive COVID-19 test results the Virginia Department of Health is alerting people to every day, it had to develop another reliable method to get results out faster.
“We’re very excited to be implementing this new text messaging service, and COVIDWISE verification for portal,” Epidemiology Manager for the VDH Elena Diskin said. She says the new system will make contact tracing easier for people who test positive and the health department.
“The two new tools help rapidly share public health messages to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and it makes the process easier for people to anonymously share their positive results with others who may have been exposed,” Diskin explained.
Now, anyone who tests positive could receive a text message alerting them to isolate, instead of a phone call.
“Please check to make sure that that phone number is 804-336-3915 and that that message is coming between the hours of 8 am and 8 pm and the message will say ‘the VDH has received your lab results,’” she said.
It will also contain a link to the COVIDWISE Verification portal to anonymously submit your positive test result through a personalized code. The VDH says the need for this new measure came from the amount of calls case investigators have to make every day.
“They can use that code to anonymously submit their positive result, through COVIDWISE, and then anonymously notify people who they may have been exposed,” she said. “With the rising case numbers the case investigators right now just aren’t able to call every single person, or it’s taking a few days to call people when they do and so we really want to be able to empower people to report their positive results, and use COVIDWISE.”
To install COVIDWISE on your phone, click here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.