UVA to continue test-optional policy for Class of ‘22, ‘23 applicants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is sticking with its new policy saying applicants don’t need to submit an SAT or ACT score.
The policy started for the Class of 2021 because of hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it’s carrying over to the Classes of 2022 and 2023.
One reason the University decided to continue the policy is that testing dates in the upcoming months may be cancelled due to the virus.
In a statement, University President Jim Ryan said: “We believe this is a reasonable and humane response to one pressure that our prospective students are facing as a result of COVID-19.”
UVA says applicants can still submit a score, but those who don’t will not be at a disadvantage.
Ryan also says this decision is about equity.
The Dean of Admission, Greg Roberts, says UVA will study standardize tests to see how fair they are and how well they indicate future student success.
The full letter Ryan and Roberts shared with the UVA community can be viewed here.
