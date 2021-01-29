Sunshine and Cold Saturday. Snow Arrives Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter Storm Watch in effect for very late Saturday night - Sunday night. Prepare for snow Sunday. Details below:
Another frigid night with low temperatures Saturday morning in the 10s to near 20. Well chilled sunshine and dry Saturday and Saturday evening. A storm moving into the Ohio Valley will spread snow across the region, starting during the predawn hours of Sunday morning. Snow will impact travel on Sunday, as it continues throughout the day, temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. At this time, snow amounts ranging from 4 - 8 inches, with higher amounts possible for the mountains. If we remain primarily all snow, the higher end of this range. If more mixing with sleet, ice occur, the lower end. The snow likely heavy at times, Sunday morning. Snow may taper late in the afternoon or early evening for awhile. A coastal storm will start to take shape by early Monday, and this storm may prolong and add to additional snow or some wintry mix and accumulation Monday. Stay tuned for updates!
By Tuesday the storm will move farther away up the coast, with improving conditions and a few dry days through the mid-week.
Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows mostly in the 10s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday night: A dry evening. Snow arrives after midnight into the predawn. Lows in the upper 20s.
Sunday: Snow. It could be heavy at times in the morning. Possibly mixing with or changing to sleet and freezing rain later in the day and night. Mainly south and east. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Additional Snow or wintry mix showers, breezy and cold. Highs in the 30s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 40s. Lows 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Friday: Cloudy, milder, rain showers. Highs low to mid 50s.
