Sunshine and Cold Saturday. Snow Arrives Sunday

Another frigid night with low temperatures Saturday morning in the 10s to near 20. Well chilled sunshine and dry Saturday and Saturday evening. A storm moving into the Ohio Valley will spread snow across the region, starting during the predawn hours of Sunday morning. Snow will impact travel on Sunday, as it continues throughout the day, temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. At this time, snow amounts ranging from 4 - 8 inches, with higher amounts possible for the mountains. If we remain primarily all snow, the higher end of this range. If more mixing with sleet, ice occur, the lower end. The snow likely heavy at times, Sunday morning. Snow may taper late in the afternoon or early evening for awhile. A coastal storm will start to take shape by early Monday, and this storm may prolong and add to additional snow or some wintry mix and accumulation Monday. Stay tuned for updates!