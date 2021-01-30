Stable Craft Brewing converts 1952 fire truck into stage

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Stable Craft Brewery has a new attraction that also benefits kids in need.
Stable Craft has purchased a 1952 fire truck and converted it into a stage. By purchasing this fire truck as a donation, 10 kids will be able to attend Camp Light this summer for free. The camp is a summer day-camp for at-risk kids and children with special needs.
Stable Craft Owner Craig Nargi says helping people is what life is all about.
“At the end of the day that’s the first and foremost best thing you can do,” he said. “When you help somebody I think it just gives it a great backbone, it’s a good story. It makes us feel good and I think it’s going to make a lot of people feel good with it.”
Nargi says the fire truck will be able to host live music at the brewery all year round.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.