Kings Dominion to open for 2021 season in May

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion announced that its opening day for the 2021 season will be on May 22.
“We continue to monitor state guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure our reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations,” Kings Dominion said.
Upon reopening, several operational changes will be put in place for families to enjoy the park safely. You can find those protocols, here.
Kings Dominion is reminding parkgoers that “all 2020 Pre-K, Regular, Gold and Platinum Season Passes (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) have been extended through the 2021 Season, according to pass type.” Unused park admission tickets are also valid through Sept. 6.
