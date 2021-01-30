Keswick church holds celebration of life for Lucille Chapman

KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - An aunt to everyone she encountered in the community, Lucille Chapman has passed away at the age of 106.
If you don’t know Lucille, you may remember her form NBC29′s coverage of her 100th and 104th birthday parties. Lucille passed away on January 19, 2021. On January 30, Chapman’s family and friends gathered, virtually, to celebrate her 106 years of life.
She was born in 1914 and was a member of the Zion Hill Baptist Church, in Keswick, for over 90 years.
