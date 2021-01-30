Heavy Snow, Some Ice Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire NBC29 viewing area from late tonight through late Sunday night. This means significant snow and some ice is on the way!
Tracking a storm storm system to our west. It will arrive over our region by predawn Sunday with snow. The snow will be heavy at times Sunday morning through early to mid afternoon. Several inches of accumulation is likely. This will be this biggest snow for central Virginia in two winters. Some sleet and freezing rain may mix in later in the afternoon through Sunday night. We’re still calling for 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation. Most of it falls Sunday. If it stays mostly snow in your neighborhood, you’ll be on the higher end of that total. If you start to see more sleet and freezing rain mix in, you’ll end up on the lower side. Slick travel Sunday into Monday morning.
Some wrap-around snow and sleet showers for Monday. An additional light accumulation possible.
The weather conditions improve Tuesday through Thursday.
Milder late week with rain showers later Friday and next Saturday.
Saturday night: A dry evening. Clouds thicken with snow developing late and predawn. Lows upper 20s to 30 degrees.
Sunday: Snow, heavy at times. Mainly through early to mid afternoon. Some sleet and freezing rain may mix in, especially south and east.
Sunday night: Lighter snow and sleet showers. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Snow and sleet showers. An additional light accumulation possible. Highs lower 30s. Lingering snow showers and flurries Monday night with refreezing. Lows near 30.
Tuesday, Groundhog Day: Improving weather and travel conditions. Highs upper 30s. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Lows upper 20s with refreezing.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 10s by dawn Thursday. Lows in the 30s by Friday morning.
Friday and Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.
