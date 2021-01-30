Heavy Snow, Some Ice Sunday

Tracking a storm storm system to our west. It will arrive over our region by predawn Sunday with snow. The snow will be heavy at times Sunday morning through early to mid afternoon. Several inches of accumulation is likely. This will be this biggest snow for central Virginia in two winters. Some sleet and freezing rain may mix in later in the afternoon through Sunday night. We’re still calling for 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation. Most of it falls Sunday. If it stays mostly snow in your neighborhood, you’ll be on the higher end of that total. If you start to see more sleet and freezing rain mix in, you’ll end up on the lower side. Slick travel Sunday into Monday morning.