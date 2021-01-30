BRHD and UVA Health System launch new COVID-19 vaccination site

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health System and the Blue Ridge Health District are launching a new COVID-19 vaccination site in Charlottesville. They are hoping this will pick up the pace of vaccine distribution.
UVA Health will give the vaccines at Seminole Square in a building next to Marshalls starting on Sunday. The Blue Ridge Health District is overseeing the distribution as a whole.
“It’s a larger space so we’ll have the capability of providing more vaccinations, as long as we have the supply,” UVA Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton said. “That will be an efficient vaccination location.”
The first group set to be vaccinated Sunday will include frontline workers in Phase 1a and essential workers either in Phase 1b.
The new site is right along the Charlottesville Area Transit bus line.
“This location was selected in close partnership with many community members so we wanted to make sure that we had a location that was accessible and that many people can can get to,” Horton said.
Both Charlottesville Area Transit and Jaunt have agreed to give folks free rides to and from their vaccination appointments if they need a lift.
The existing community vaccination site just around the corner in the former Kmart parking lot is still up and running. Both sites are requiring an appointment ahead of time to get your vaccine.
